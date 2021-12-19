55 Tamil Nadu fishermen held, 8 boats seized by SL Navy; CM urges Centre to act

India

pti-PTI

Rameswara, Dec 19: As many as 55 Tamil Nadu fishermen were arrested and 8 boats seized by Sri Lankan Naval personnel on Sunday, an official here said. Chief Minister M K Stalin spoke to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar over phone and requested him to take immediate steps to get the over 50 fishermen and their 8 boats released from Sri Lanka.

"The Union Minister assured immediate action," an official release in Chennai said. Soon after the apprehension of 43 fishermen and seizure of 6 boats from Rameswaram, 12 other fishers of Mandapam area were also subsequently taken into custody. The 2 boats of Mandapam fishermen were also seized, the official said.

Demanding their immediate release, the fishermen association here said it would stage a protest on Monday and announced launch of an 'indefinite strike' as well.

Fishermen departed on December 18 from here in over 500 boats and were fishing off Katchatheevu island when 43 of them were arrested and six boats seized early on Sunday, the Fisheries department official said.

Following their arrest, they were taken to Kangesanthurai camp in the island nation, a fishermen association leader and authorities said.

Ramanathapuram MP, K Navas Kani spoke to union ministers and urged them to take immediate steps for the release of the fishermen and their boats.