51-year-old man in Odisha given two doses of COVID vaccine in 30 minutes duration

India

pti-PTI

Baripada, Jun 21: A 51-year-old man in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district was administrated two doses of COVID-19 vaccine within only 30 minutes, official sources said.

The man identified as Prasanna Kumar Sahu of Raghupur village had visited the temporary vaccination camp at the Satyasai Government High School at Khuntapur for the first dose after booking a slot on Saturday.

After taking the first dose, he was under observation for 30 minutes during which a nurse erroneously administered another dose of the vaccine to him, Sahu said.

"I raised the alarm, but by that time, the nurse had already administered the vaccine," Sahu said. He was asked to undergo observation for two more hours and was given ORS drink, centre observer Rajendra Behera said, adding that the man was sitting at the vaccination place instead of going to the observation room.

"It was by mistake he was administered the second dose," Behera said. Betanati Community Health Centre in-charge, Dr Sipun Panda told PTI that he was aware about the complaint and an inquiry committee will take up the matter before taking any action against the person responsible.

Dr Panda said there was no such adverse reaction in Sahu's body. Sahus condition was stated to be stable.