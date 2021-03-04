Gujarat by-polls 2020: 7 candidates have very serious pending criminal cases against them

51 of 56 sitting CPI(M) MLAs in Kerala have pending criminal cases against them

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 04: Out of the 132 sitting MLAs in the Kerala legislative assembly 86 or 65 per cent have pending criminal cases against them.

A report by the Association for Democratic Reforms says that 28(21%) MLAs have declared serious criminal cases.

2 MLAs have declared cases related to murder (IPC section 302), while 6 have declared cases related to attempt to murder (IPC section 307).1 MLA has declared cases related to Crime against Women (IPC section 354).

Party wise sitting MLAs with criminal cases: 51(91%) out of 56 MLAs from CPI(M), 12 (63%) out of 19 MLAs from CPI, 9(45%) out of 20 MLAs from INC, 5(28%) out of 18 MLAs from IUML and 4(67%) out of 6 MLAs from Independent have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

Party wise sitting MLAs with serious criminal cases: 18(32%) out of 56 MLAs from CPI(M), 3(16%) out of 19 MLAs from CPI, 2(11%) out of 18 MLAs from IUML and 5(25%) out of 20 MLAs from INC have declared serious criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

Financial:

Out of 132 sitting MLAs analysed , 57(43%) are crorepatis. 15 (27%)out of 56 MLAs from CPI(M), 14(78%) out of 18 MLAs from IUML, 12 (60%) out of 20 MLAs from INC, 4(100%) out of 4 MLAs from Kerala Congress (M) and 3(50%) out of 6 MLAs from Independent have declared assets valued more than Rs 1 crore.

The average assets per sitting MLA is Rs 2.03 crore. The average assets per MLA for 56 CPI(M) MLAs analysed is Rs 1.50 crores, 20 INC MLAs analysed is Rs 1.37 crore, 19 CPI MLAs analysed is Rs 64.56 lakhs, 18 IUML MLAs analysed is Rs 3.73 crores and 6 Independent MLAs have average assets of Rs 3.20 crores.