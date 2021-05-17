500-bed COVID Hospital at O.P. Jindal Modern School becomes operational

Hisar, May 16, 2021: The 500-bed COVID hospital at Jindal Stainless operated O.P. Jindal Modern School in Hisar was inaugurated by Chief Minister, Haryana, Mr Manohar Lal Khattar today. All 500 beds are equipped with oxygen. The hospital project was initiated last month keeping in view the increasing cases of corona in the state. Jindal Stainless' nearby oxygen plant will ensure the supply of oxygen to the hospital. As per the protocol, an oxygen supply of 7.14 litres per bed/minute will be maintained at all times.

Commenting on this hospital project, Managing Director, Jindal Stainless, Mr Abhyuday Jindal said, "As an organization, we are committed to serve the nation and save lives. Start of this healthcare facility will help the people of Hisar and other parts of the state to get timely medical aid. We are extending all forms of support to the local administration including regular oxygen supply from our manufacturing facility in Hisar. Along with this, we shall continue our support in the form of oxygen supply from our plants in Hisar and Jajpur to other states as well."

Apart from supplying oxygen to the newly built hospital, the oxygen plant at the Hisar manufacturing facility is supplying ~9.5 tonnes of Liquid Medical Oxygen/day on an average to nearly 50+ medical facilities in Haryana and Delhi-NCR. The Odisha unit is regularly supplying 40 tonnes/day of LMO to several medical facilities in Odisha and Andhra Pradesh. Since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020, Jindal Stainless has supplied nearly 3608 MT of LMO to various medical facilities across the states. Over and above this, oxygen is also being directed to oxygen gas cylinder fillers as per government directives.

Also, through its 580-bedded multi super-specialty hospital in Hisar, Jindal Institute of Medical Sciences, Jindal Stainless has been actively fighting the pandemic since last year. 200 oxygen beds dedicated for COVID patients including isolations wards, screening units, telephonic consultations, 150 ICU beds, 60 ventilators, and several other facilities are activated to their maximum capacity to help patients.

