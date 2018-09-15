  • search

5 terrorists encountered in J&K; Fierce battle underway

    Jammu Kashmir, Sep 15: Total five terrorists have been killed so far, search operation underway, said IGP of Kashmir, SP Pani on Kulgam encounter.

    The encounter operation of the terrorists holed inside a house by the Indian army In Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district, that started late on Friday night in Chowgam area of Qazigund town is underway.

    Train services between Baramulla- Qazigund have been suspended. The terrorists are said to have been trapped inside a house. Five terrorists are still trapped inside. Further details are awaited.

    3 terrorists encountered in J&K; Fierce battle underway
    Image courtesy- ANI image

    Just a day a fierce battle among the army personnel and militants had taken place in Kakriyal area in Jammu. 13 security personnel were injured while three Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists were killed in the encounter.

