5 State Election Results 2022 Live Updates: Stage set for counting of votes

New Delhi, Mar 09: After a hectic election campaign, counting of votes for the five state assemblies of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa, and Manipur will begin on Thursday.
Counting of votes for the five states will begin at 8 am, following which the Election Commission will release the trends on its website and app.
Follow our live blog for the latest counting updates, vote percentage, winning/losing candidates list:
In Goa, all arrangements have been completed for counting of votes. Polling for 40-member assembly elections was held in a single phase on February 14. Goa Chief Electoral Officer Kunal told AIR News that the counting will start at 8 am and the results are expected to be declared by 11 am.
Polling for Punjab assembly elections was held to be a single-phase on February 20. The state witnessed a multi-cornered contest between ruling Congress, Aam Aadmi Party, SAD-BSP alliance, BJP-PLC alliance, and Sanyukt Samaj Morcha party.
In Uttarakhand, elections for 70-member assembly were held in a single phase on February 14. The state has recorded a voter turnout of 62.5 percent this time. The main contest is between ruling BJP and oppostition Congress. Various exit polls have predicted neck and neck battle between BJP and Congress.
In Uttar Pradesh, assembly elections for 403 seats were held in 7 phases from February 10 to March 7. Most of the exit polls have predicted that ruling BJP will retain power in the state with a comfortable majority.