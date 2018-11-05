  • search

5 naxals killed in encounter in Malkangiri district

    Bhubaneswar, Nov 5: At least five Naxals were killed during an encounter with security forces in Malkangiri's Kalimeda on Monday.

    According to reports, the encounter took place during a combing operation which was being undertaken in the Bejingwada Forest under Kalimela police limits early this morning. A group of Red rebels of Kalimela Dalam Division of Maoists led by Ranadev opened fire at the 2 Special Operation Group (SOG) teams of Odisha Police which was taking part in the combing.

    Police also seized a number of SLR and 303 rifles from the spot along with a huge cache of Maoist items and seized those.

    Story first published: Monday, November 5, 2018, 10:36 [IST]
