5 dead, several injured after New Farakka Express train derails in Raebareli

Raebareli, Oct 10: At least five died and several injured after six coaches of New Farakka Express train derailed 50 m from Harchandpur railway station on Wednesday.

CM Yogi Adityanath has taken cognisance of the train accident 50 m from Harchandpur railway station. He has directed the DM, SP, health authorities and NDRF to provide all possible relief and rescue.

Rescue teams are at the site of accident. The injured passengers have been taken to nearby hospitals.

A team of doctors in an accident relief medical van has been rushed to the site and emergency helpline numbers have been set up at the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya junction in Mughalsarai, officials said.

Emergency helpline numbers at Deen Dayal Upadhyaya junction :

BSNL-05412-254145

Railway-027-73677

Emergency helpline numbers set up at Patna Station:

BSNL-0612-2202290, 0612-2202291, 0612-220229

Railway Phone No.- 025-83288

More details awaited.