5 dead after fire breaks out at bar in Bengaluru

Five persons have died in Bengaluru after a fire broke out at the K R Market. The fire was reported at the Kailash bar at K R Market in Bengaluru.

The first was noticed at 2.30 am on Monday and the fire services were immediately pressed into service.

The official note read, " an incident of fire occurred at the Kailash bar and restaurant located in the ground floor of Kumbaara Sangha building in the vegetable market area. Fire and smoke was noticed by some persons at around 2.30 am. Fire services were pressed into action. 2 fire tender trucks and 1 fire rescue vehicle attended to it and it has been put off. The cause of the fire is unknown and is being investigated the note also read.

5 workers of the bar who were sleeping inside have died due to the fire. They are:

Swamy, 23, Tumkur

Prasad, 20, Tumkur

Manjunath, 45, Hassan

Keerthi, 24, Mandya

Mahesh, 35, Tumkur

OneIndia News