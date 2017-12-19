47 MLAs in new Gujarat assembly have pending cases against them

47 out of the 182 MLAs analysed have pending criminal cases in the Gujarat assembly. Data shared by the Association for Democratic Reforms states that there were 57 MLAs with pending criminal cases in 2012.

33(18%) MLAs have declared serious criminal cases including cases related to murder, attempt to murder, dacoity, robbery etc. Out of 182 MLAs analysed during Gujarat Assembly elections in 2012, 24 (13%) MLAs had declared serious criminal cases against themselves.

2 MLAs namely Maheshbhai Chottubhai Vasava (Bhartiya Tribal Party) and Katara Bhaveshbhai Babubhai (INC) have declared cases related to murder (IPC section 302).

6 MLAs have declared cases related to attempt to murder (IPC Section 307).

1 MLA namely Ahir (Bharwad) Jethabhai Ghelabhai (BJP) from Shehra constituency has declared case related to rape (IPC Section 376) against himself.

18(18%) out of 99 MLAs from BJP, 25 (32%) out of 77 MLAs from INC, 1 (50%) out of 2 MLAs from Bhartiya Tribal Party, 1(100%) MLA from NCP and 2(67%) out of 3 Independent MLAs have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

12(12%) out of 99 MLAs from BJP, 17 (22%) out of 77 MLAs from INC, 1 (50%) out of 2 MLAs from Bhartiya Tribal Party, 1(100%) MLA from NCP and 2(67%) out of 3 Independent MLAs have declared serious criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

Financial background:

Out of the 182 newly elected MLAs, 141 (77%) are crorepatis. Out of 182 MLAs analysed during Gujarat 2012 assembly elections, 134 (74%) MLAs were crorepatis.

Saurabh Yashvantbhai Patel of the BJP tops the list with Rs assets worth Rs 123 crore.

84 (85%)out of 99 MLAs from BJP,54 (70%) out of 77 MLAs from INC, 2(100%) MLAs from Bhartiya Tribal Party and 1(100%) MLA from NCP have declared assets valued more than Rs 1 crore.

The average of assets per MLA in the Gujarat 2017 assembly elections is Rs. 8.46 crores, In 2012, the average assets MLAs analyzed was Rs 8.03 crores.

The average assets per MLA for 99 BJP MLAs analysed is Rs 10.64 crores, 77 INC MLAs have average assets of Rs 5.85 crores , 2 Bhartiya Tribal Party MLAs have average assets worth Rs. 2.71 crores and 3 Independent MLAs have average assets of Rs. 53.86 lakhs.