    41,781 voters opted for NOTA in Haryana

    By PTI
    |

    Chandigarh, May 24: Over 41,000 voters pressed the none of the above (NOTA) button in the Lok Sabha polls in Haryana where the ruling BJP won all 10 seats.

    41781 voters opted for NOTA in Haryana
    Representational Image

    The share of NOTA in Haryana was 0.68 per cent of the total votes polled, as per the Election Commission data.

    The maximum number of voters who opted for NOTA were in Ambala (7,943) while the least were in Bhiwani-Mahendergarh (2,041).

    In the remaining eight constituencies, 4,986 voters went for NOTA option in Faridabad, 5,389 it in Gurgaon, 2,957 in Hisar, 5,463 in Karnal, 3,198 in Kurukshetra, 3,001 in Rohtak, 4,339 in Sirsa and 2,464 in Sonipat.

    NOTA in 2014: UP 1st, Tamil Nadu 2nd, Bihar 3rd

    From Ambala, BJP's sitting MP Rattan Lal Kataria was seeking re-election and was pitted against Congress' Kumari Selja while saffron party's sitting MP Dharambir Singh was seeking re-election from Bhiwani-Mahendergarh and was pitted against Shruti Choudhary of the Congress.

