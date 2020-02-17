4 with pending criminal cases, 5 crorepati in Delhi Cabinet

New Delhi, Feb 17: Four out of the seven ministers sworn in to the Delhi Cabinet on Sunday have pending criminal cases against them.

3 ministers have declared serious criminal cases against themselves. Out of the 7 ministers analysed, 5 (71%) are crorepatis, according to a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms.

The average assets of 7 ministers analysed is Rs 8.96 crores. The minister with the highest declared total assets is Kailash Gahlot from Najafgarh constituency with assets worth Rs. 46.07 crores.

The average assets of a candidate contesting Delhi poll was Rs 7.25 crore

The minister with the lowest declared total assets is Gopal Rai from Babarpur constituency with assets worth Rs. 90.01 lakhs.

A total of four ministers have declared liabilities out of which the minister with the highest liabilities is Kailash Gahlot of Najafgarh constituency with Rs. 6.63 crores of liabilities.

A total of 4(57%) ministers have declared their age to be between 31-50 years while 3(43%) ministers have declared their age to be between 51- 60 years.

There are no women among ministers in the Delhi Assembly, 2020.