4 jawans martyred, 3 terrorists killed in CRPF camp attack, J&K

Four jawans have been martyred and three terrorists were killed in the fidayeen attack on the CRPF camp in Jammu and Kashmir. Three terrorsits had stormed a CRPF training camp to stage a fidayeen attack at Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir. The terrorists are said to have lobbed grenades and then opened fire at the training centre located in Awantipora.

The CRPF says that the fidayeens managed to enter the Lethpora camp at 0210 hours on Sunday.

The Jaish-e-Mohammad has claimed responsibility for the attack. The terrorists stormed the 185th battalion camp of the CRPF in Lethpora village in Kashmir valley around 2am. They first hurled grenades and then opened fire.

OneIndia News