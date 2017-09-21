4 arrested in Tripura scribe murder case

Agartala, September 21: Tripura Police arrested four activists of the Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) on Thursday in connection with the killing of a journalist and arson.

Avijit Saptarshi, Superintendent of Police (SP), Tripura West, said, "Sixteen police personnel were injured. Two vehicles were damaged by the IPFT activists at the Mandai and Khumulwung areas of the district." He added that the police were attacked with bows and arrows and bottles and machetes.

"We fought pitched battles with the activists in at least five places," the SP said, adding that the situation was tense but under control.

Santanu Bhowmick, a journalist associated with the 'Dinrat' television news channel, was yesterday killed in West Tripura district while he was covering an IPFT agitation.

He was reportedly hit from behind and abducted at Mandai.

Bhowmick was subsequently found with serious stab injuries and was rushed to the Agartala Medical College and Hospital, where the doctors declared him "brought dead".

Aftermath of the incident internet services were suspended across the state to prevent rumour mongering.

