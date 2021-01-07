38 Rajasthan women, kids rescued after being kidnapped by 100 people from MP

oi-Briti Roy Barman

Jaipur, Jan 07: As many as thirty-eight women and children were rescued by the Rajasthan police after they were allegedly kidnapped by around 100 people wielding weapons, including swords and knives, in Baaman Devariyan village of Jhalawar district.

While talking to the media, Dr. Kiran Kang Sindhu, SP Jhalwar said that about 100 people with swords and other weapons came into the village and kidnapped women and children.

Six people were detained following the incident.

"We received information that about 100 people came to Baaman Devariyan village of Unher police station area in Jhalwar, Rajasthan. They came in the bus and other vehicles from Alot police station area of Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh. They had weapons including knives and swords. They kidnapped women and children in Baaman Devariyan village," Sindhu said.

The police have registered the case in the matter under relevant sections of IPC and efforts are being made to arrest the absconding accused.