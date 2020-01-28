  • search
Trending Coronavirus Explainers
For Mumbai Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    33-year-old woman accuses Bollywood choreographer Ganesh Acharya of making her watch porn

    By
    |

    Mumbai, Jan 28: A 33-year-old woman has written to the National Commission for Women (NCW) alleging that Bollywood choreographer Ganesh Acharya used to make her watch porn videos whenever she visited his office in Mumbai.

    33-year-old woman accuses Bollywood choreographer Ganesh Acharya of making her watch porn
    Bollywood choreographer Ganesh Acharya

    In a complaint filed with the police, the woman, an assistant choreographer, has alleged that Acharya and two women assaulted her during a function of the Indian Film and Television Choreographers Association (IFTCA) held in suburban Andheri on Sunday.

    Besides Acharya, the complainant, Divya Kotian, has named Jayashree Kelkar and Preeti Lad in her complaint about the assault, a police official said on Tuesday. Calls made to Acharya for his reaction remained unanswered.

    Sex racket busted in 5-star hotel, Bollywood actress, woman model held

    In her letter to the NCW, Kotian, a resident of suburban Bhayandar, claimed that Acharya forced her to watch adult videos whenever she visited his office. In her complaint with Amboli police station, Kotian alleged that Acharya was demanding a commission from her for working in the film industry. Kotian is also a member of the IFTCA.

    Acharya, who was elected as a general secretary of the IFTCA, used to frequently call the complainant at the office in Andheri, the police official said quoting the complaint.

    On January 26, when Kotian reached the IFTCA office, Acharya shouted at her and announced that she was being "suspended", he said.

    Acharya grew furious after Kotian told him that she is a member of the IFTCA and allegedly asked his team member, Jayashree Kelkar, to slap her, the police official said.

    "Kelkar and Preeti Lad hit me in public view which was captured on the CCTV," the complaint stated. Police have registered a non-cognisable (NC) offence and investigating, the official added.

    More MUMBAI News

    Read more about:

    bollywood woman mumbai

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X