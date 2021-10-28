3 women farmers killed as speeding Truck hits them near Tikri border

YouTube
    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Bahadurgarh (Haryana), Oct 28: Three women farmers were killed and two others injured after a truck hit them near the Tikri border in Haryana's Bahadurgarh early Thursday, police said. The accident took place at Pakoda chowk, where the women were waiting for an autorickshaw to go to Bahadurgarh railway station.

    After participating in the farmers' protest against the Centre's agri laws at the Tikri border, the women were returning to their village in Mansa district of Punjab.

    The truck driver fled from the spot after the accident, the police said.

    According to police, the women belonged to Mansa district in Punjab. The deceased were identified as Chhinder Kaur (60), Amarjeet Kaur (58) and Gurmail Kaur (60). They belonged to Kheeva Dyaluwala village in Mansa district.

    The injured persons were rushed to PGI Rohtak, the police said. Hundreds of women have been participating in the ongoing farmers' protest on the outskirts of Delhi.

    Story first published: Thursday, October 28, 2021, 11:58 [IST]
    X