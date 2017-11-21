3 LeT terrorists gunned down in Handwara

Three Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists belonging to Pakistan were gunned down in a joint operation of CRPF Police and Army in Magam area of Handwara district on Tuesday.

IGP Kashmir, Munir Khan, said "Started operation at midnight on specific information of terrorists hiding. It was a joint operation of CRPF Police and Army. Terrorists who were hiding in a house were asked to surrender but they kept firing. 3 Pakistani LeT terrorists killed, arms and ammunition recovered."

"Pakistan is trying hard to push as many militants as they can across LoC & anytime snowfall will start, so, this is the time we should be very alert," Munir Khan said.

State DGP S P Vaid hailed the security force for their "excellent work" in counterpoising the three terrorists.

Three LeT terrorists all Pakistanis neutralised in Magam area of Handwara district in North Kashmir. Excellent work! — Shesh Paul Vaid (@spvaid) November 21, 2017

OneIndia News