Terrorists killed in Handwara were active in forests for two weeks

New Delhi, May 04: The two terrorists who were killed Handwara were part of a seven member group who tried to infiltrate on April 5. Five of the terrorists were killed while they were trying to infiltrate.

However, two of them escaped and managed to infiltrate. Haider from Pakistan occupied Kashmir and Asif from Handwara were seen in the forested area for the past two weeks. The intelligence had also received inputs about their presence ini the area. The two terrorists were heavily armed.

Vijay Kumar, IG Kashmir Range however said that Haider was not part of the group of seven who had infiltrated. He said that Haider was a top commander off the Lashkar-e-Tayiba and had been active in the Lolab, Sogam and Handwara areas. He was the mastermind behind the recent killing of the three CRPF jawans in Sopore, he also said. Haider had also killed several civilians, Kumar also said.