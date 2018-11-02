  • search

J&K: One terrorist killed in joint operation in Handwara

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Srinagar, Nov 2: One terrorist has been killed in a joint operations in Jammu and Kashmir's Handwara district in late Thursday night.

    Speaking to media, Northern Command, Indian Army said,''One terrorist was killed in joint operations.

    J&K: One terrorist killed in joint operations in Handwara

    Security forces launched an operation based on credible inputs about the presence of militants in the district. The exchange of fire was underway when the last reports came in.

    Earlier on Thursday, in yet another encounter in Budgam district, two militants were neutralised. Their identities are being ascertained.

    The gunfight ensued after the militants fired on the search party, which was retaliated by the security forces.

    An outdoor broadcasting (OB) van of a media organisation was also damaged in a seperate stone-pelting incident in Budgam, the police said.

    The windscreen of the OB van of a television news agency was damaged after it was attacked by a stone-pelting mob while the media crew was on its way to cover the encounter, a police official said.

    Read more about:

    handwara jammu and kashmir terrorist encounter

    Story first published: Friday, November 2, 2018, 8:53 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 2, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue