J&K: One terrorist killed in joint operations in Handwara

Srinagar, Nov 2: One terrorist has been killed in a joint operations in Jammu and Kashmir's Handwara district in late Thursday night.

Speaking to media, Northern Command, Indian Army said,''One terrorist was killed in joint operations.

Security forces launched an operation based on credible inputs about the presence of militants in the district. The exchange of fire was underway when the last reports came in.

Earlier on Thursday, in yet another encounter in Budgam district, two militants were neutralised. Their identities are being ascertained.

The gunfight ensued after the militants fired on the search party, which was retaliated by the security forces.

An outdoor broadcasting (OB) van of a media organisation was also damaged in a seperate stone-pelting incident in Budgam, the police said.

The windscreen of the OB van of a television news agency was damaged after it was attacked by a stone-pelting mob while the media crew was on its way to cover the encounter, a police official said.