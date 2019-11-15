  • search
    3 arrested in Udupi after tension sparks taking selfie with photo of deity

    Bengaluru, Nov 15: Tension sparked after some youths took selfie with the photo of a deity at Doddanagudde, Udupi in Karnakata on Thursday.

    Reportedly, the incident took place at a gym at Doddanagudde area on Thursday, November 14. When some youths tried to click a selfie.

    Representational Image

    According to reports, the youths came to the gym, and allegedly started taking selfie with the photo of a deity.

    Soon this was noticed by some others presented in the area, the incident agitated them and they asked the youths not to do the same.

    Following this both a heated argument emerged between both the groups.

    Later, police reached the place and took three persons into custody, but the trouble makers flee from the site.

    The situation in the area is under control after the cops intervened.

