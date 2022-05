NCB 'misinterpreting' WhatsApp chats to implicate me in drugs case: Aryan Khan to Bombay HC

Centre in HC defends IT rule requiring WhatsApp to trace originator of message

3 arrested for creating fake WhatsApp account in LS Speaker’s name

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 05: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla's office on Wednesday said a fake WhatsApp account was created in his name and the matter has been reported to authorities concerned, news agency PTI reported.

"Some miscreants have created fake account in my name with profile photo and sending messages to MPs and others from nos. 7862092008, 9480918183 9439073870. Matter has been reported to authorities concerned. Plz ignore calls/messages from these & other numbers & inform my office," the Speaker tweeted.

The Odisha Police has arrested three people in the state for their alleged links with cyber criminals who created the fake WhatsApp identity of the Lok Sabha Speaker.

The trio had sold pre-activated SIM cards to the gang and one of it was used to create the fake WhatsApp account by using Mr Birla's picture available in public domain, parliamentary sources aware of the development had said.

Last month, a person impersonating as Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu had sent messages to people, including VIPs, seeking financial help. His office had then alerted the Ministry of Home Affairs.

(PTI)

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Thursday, May 5, 2022, 9:54 [IST]