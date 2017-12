Three Army jawans went missing after snow avalanche at Mani Post Bagtor Gurez sector of LoC in Bandipora last night.

According to reports, three soldiers of army's 36 RR unit stationed at Bagtor Gurez sector are missing since last night after an avalanche hit the army camp.

More than five feet snow has accumulated as it is snowing continuously since Sunday. The rescue operation has been launched to trace the missing army soldiers.

OneIndia News