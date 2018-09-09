  • search

2nd day of BJP's executive meet: PM Modi to address valedictory session today

    New Delhi, Sep 9: The second day of Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) executive meeting on Sunday will see a valedictory speech by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

    Speaking at the executive meet, Prakash Javadekar said,''The opposition has no agenda or policy, or strategy. They only believe in 'Modi roko abhiyan'. The people of the country know them well. We will win with an even bigger majority in 2019.''

    The meeting is being attended by its national leadership, key leaders from all states and union territories and office bearers. This is the first National Executive meeting which is being held in absence of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajapyee. Strategy for upcoming assembly and Lok Sabha elections are expected to be discussed at the meet.

    National Executive will also discuss ways to ensure how the work done by the Narendra Modi government can be taken to the people in the most effective manner.

    BJP President Amit Shah yesterday described the grand alliance of opposition parties as an eyewash, illusion and based on falsehood and asked the party workers to expose it.

