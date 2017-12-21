2G scam verdict: Congress leaders want ex-CAG Vinod Rai to apologize, call him BJP pawn

As soon as CBI Special Court acquitted all accused in the 2G scam case, Congress leaders are demanding an apology from former CAG Vinod Rai who audited the 2G spectrum case. In a much-awaited verdict, the CBI acquitted main accused former Telecom Minister A Raja and DMK leader Kanimozhi on Thursday.

Congress leader Manish Tiwary took to twitter demanding apology from Vinod Rai 'for throwing presumptive sensational Corrosive numbers into public discourse'.

He tweeted, "Mr VINOD RAI Former C&G must Apologise to the nation for throwing presumptive sensational Corrosive numbers into public discourse.He was author of imbecile 1.76 thousand crore loss theory that I had destroyed during my cross-examination of Rai in JPC. Court has affirmed JPC Report."

Tehseen Poonawalla said that Vinod Rai must be punished for destroying telecom sector. He tweeted, "Vinod Rai destroyed the entire telecom sector #2GScamVerdict . He must be punished. Sadly Modi ji will reward him."

"The BJP must apologize to the country for stalling an entire winter session of parliament. The media must say sorry as well. Vinod Rai was a BJP pawn," he said.

OneIndia News