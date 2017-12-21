2G scam: Here is what the judge said while acquitting all accused

The special CBI court has acquitted all the accused in the 2G scam case. The court which has written a detailed order however read out only the operative portion of the verdict today.

In the packed court hall at Delhi, here is what the judge, O P Saini said in the operative portion of his order.

"The CBI has miserably failed to prove all charges against all the accused persons. Therefore, all accused are acquitted of all the charges. And accused are required to submit a security bond of Rs 5 lakh each which is a requirement of section 437-a of CrPC."

The court sought for this bond in case an appeal is filed in the higher judiciary. This is an undertaking that the accused would appear in court in the event of an appeal according to the provisions of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

OneIndia News