2G scam: Accused have suffered a lot, says Mukul Rohatgi

Former Attorney General, who had appeared on behalf of big corporates in the 2G scam trial, said that the prosecution's main argument was on civil issue, never it was an issue of criminality.

A special court today acquitted 19 accused, including former telecom minister A Raja and DMK leader Kanimozhi in the Enforcement Directorate's money laundering case relating to the 2G scam.

Talking to media after the Special CBI court verdict, Mukul Rohatgi, said, " Prosecution's main argument was on clause 8, it is a civil issue.It was never an issue of criminality, this is what court also held." "All the people of the industry who were accused have suffered enough, licenses cancelled, they were also unable to travel abroad, he said.

Mukul Rohatgi had appeared on behalf of Essar Group in the 2G scam trial. He had recused from appearing in all those ongoing cases pertaining to the case after he was appointed Attorney General of India.

The Essar Group welcomed the judgement of the special court acquitting its promoters Ravi Ruia and Anshuman Ruia in a case arising out of the probe into the 2G spectrum allocation scam.

OneIndia News