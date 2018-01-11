'2G Saga Unfolds'- A Raja's book to hit stands soon

Former Telecom Minister Adimuthu Raja is likely to release his book on the 2G scam which led to the defeat of UPA-II in 2014 general elections. A Raja has taken to task former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and the then Comptroller and Auditor General Vinod Rai. In his book '2G Saga Unfolds', a copy of which was accessed by CNN-News18's Executive Editor Bhupendra Chaubey, Raja claims that Manmohan Singh was repeatedly misinformed by his advisers and despite approving Raja's telecom policy, Vinod Rai was the 'sutradhaar'.

Revelations made by A Raja in his book:

Manmohan Singh's silence was like "silencing of our nation's collective conscience," Raja claims. He also implies that telecom lobbies had influence over the PMO.

CAG Rai behaved like "a cat that shuts its eyes and then declares the universe is dark."

"It is my conviction consequent to the whole experience of the trial that there was a political motivation to kill UPA-II and Rai's was the shoulder on which the gun was placed," Raja says.

Raja says that Rai's report was "a mixture of inappropriate legal interpretations, incongruous comparisons and flippant allegations."

"Rai was the 'sutradhaar' who created the devious apparition... His report is mere trash, which is unanimously deemed fit for the dustbin and his statements would not have stood the test of cross-examination."

Raja claims that as the telecom minister in UPA II, he fought against telecom lobbies to draft a just spectrum auction policy. But then one day he received a letter from the PMO, as the policy draft was in its final stages. The contents of that letter matched the business interests of the lobbies.

Manmohan Singh privately confessed to having been influenced by articles appearing in the press.

Former Prime Minister is that he never came to Raja's help despite being in the loop on telecom ministry's decisions all the while.

Raja also claims that former PM Singh didn't have any clue about the CBI raids with regard to the spectrum allocation. People will find it hard to believe that the PM was quite surprised when I told him about the CBI raids," Raja writes in his book.

The DMK leader also claims that the Prime Minister's Office was "monitoring this matter and following up on it, proving false the allegation that the PM was misled or kept in the dark."

OneIndia News