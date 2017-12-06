25 years since Babri demolition: Nation on high alert

It has been 25 years since the Babri Masjid demolition and the Intelligence Bureau has directed all states to remain on high alert. The IB has written to the police chiefs of all states to take precautionary measures as the situation in some places could be volatile.

Meanwhile heavy security arrangements have been made in the twin towns of Faridabad and Ayodhya. Searches were conducted on Tuesday at dharamshalas, lodges and hotels. The police put up barriers at all exit and entry points of the twin towns.

Security has also been enhanced at all important buildings, crowded markets, bus stands and railways stations to ensure that nothing untoward takes place.

The administration has appealed to the residents of the twin towns and district not to pay heed to rumours. 'A close watch is also being kept on the social media to ensure no rumour mongering takes place.

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) will observe 'shaurya diwas' (bravery day) on the demolition anniversary and hold programmes at its headquarters in Ayodhya. On the other hand the Muslim groups have decided to observe 'Black Day' today. The district administration has imposed a ban on public meetings and marches and processions on the day.

OneIndia News