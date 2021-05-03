YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Assembly Elections 2021
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Read more about:

    karnataka coronavirus

    24 dead in Karnataka hospital due to oxygen shortage

    By
    |

    Bengaluru, May 03: 24 people who were undergoing treatment at the district hospital in Karmataka's Chamarajanagar died of oxygen shortage.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    "We are still waiting for the death audit report," ANI quoted Suresh Kumar, minister in charge of the district, as saying.

    Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa has spoken to the Chamarajanagar district collector over the incident and called an emergency cabinet meeting on Tuesday, ANI reported.

    Karnataka logged 37,733 fresh cases of Covid-19 on Sunday, pushing the state's infection tally past the 16-lakh mark. 217 new fatalities also took the death toll to 16,011, according to the Karnataka health department's official statement on Sunday.

    MORE karnataka NEWS

    Story first published: Monday, May 3, 2021, 12:14 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 3, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X