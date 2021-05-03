24 dead in Karnataka hospital due to oxygen shortage

Karnataka logs new high, reports 39,047 new Covid-19 cases; 22,596 from Bengaluru Urban alone

Bengaluru, May 03: 24 people who were undergoing treatment at the district hospital in Karmataka's Chamarajanagar died of oxygen shortage.

"We are still waiting for the death audit report," ANI quoted Suresh Kumar, minister in charge of the district, as saying.

Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa has spoken to the Chamarajanagar district collector over the incident and called an emergency cabinet meeting on Tuesday, ANI reported.

Karnataka logged 37,733 fresh cases of Covid-19 on Sunday, pushing the state's infection tally past the 16-lakh mark. 217 new fatalities also took the death toll to 16,011, according to the Karnataka health department's official statement on Sunday.