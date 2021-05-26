YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Cyclone yass
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    22-year-old woman lured with food, gang raped in ambulance

    By
    |

    Jaipur, May 26: A 22-year-old woman was allegedly raped here by an ambulance driver and his accomplice who lured her into the vehicle after promising to give her food, police said on Wednesday.

    The alleged incident took place on Monday, they said.

    22-year-old woman lured with food, gang raped in ambulance

    The accused drove to a secluded area where they raped the woman, who is married, Moti Doongri Station House Officer (SHO) Surendra Pancholi said.

    19-year-old woman going for holy dip on Makar Sankranti gangraped in Odisha19-year-old woman going for holy dip on Makar Sankranti gangraped in Odisha

    He said based on the woman''s complaint, a case has been registered against the accused under Section 376D (gang rape) of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

    The ambulance driver and his friend have been taken into custody and are being interrogated, the SHO said.

    He said the woman's statement has been recorded and her medical examination has been done.

    More GANGRAPED News  

    Read more about:

    gangraped

    Story first published: Wednesday, May 26, 2021, 18:58 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 26, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X