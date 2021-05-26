22-year-old woman lured with food, gang raped in ambulance

Pakistan woman gang-raped by robbers in front of her children on a motorway

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Jaipur, May 26: A 22-year-old woman was allegedly raped here by an ambulance driver and his accomplice who lured her into the vehicle after promising to give her food, police said on Wednesday.

The alleged incident took place on Monday, they said.

The accused drove to a secluded area where they raped the woman, who is married, Moti Doongri Station House Officer (SHO) Surendra Pancholi said.

He said based on the woman''s complaint, a case has been registered against the accused under Section 376D (gang rape) of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The ambulance driver and his friend have been taken into custody and are being interrogated, the SHO said.

He said the woman's statement has been recorded and her medical examination has been done.

Story first published: Wednesday, May 26, 2021, 18:58 [IST]