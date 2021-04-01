2020 Dada Saheb Phalke Award to conferred upon Rajinikanth

Please don't force me to join politics and hurt me: Rajinikanth on fans protest in Chennai

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 01: The 2020 Dada Saheb Phalke Award will be conferred upon superstar Rajinikanth.

Taking to Twitter, Information and Broadcasting Minister, Prakash Javadekar, "happy to announce Dada Saheb Phalke Award for 2020 to one of the greatest actors in history of Indian cinema Rajinikant ji. His contribution as actor, producer and screenwriter has been iconic."

I thank Jury @ashabhosle @SubhashGhai1 @Mohanlal@Shankar_Live #BiswajeetChatterjee pic.twitter.com/b17qv6D6BP — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) April 1, 2021

Javadekar also thanked the jury comprising Asha Bhonsle, Subhash Ghai, Mohan Lal , Shankar Mahadevan and Biswajeet Chatterjee.

Rajinikanth is the 12th South Indian to get this award after legends like Dr Rajkumar, Akkineni Nageshwar Rao, K Balachander.

Heartiest Congratulations to Thalaiva @rajinikanth on being awarded the prestigious Dada Saheb Phalke award for 2021. One of the greatest Actor of His generation, contribution of Thiru Rajinikanth to Indian cinema is exemplary. I share this happiness with His crores of Fans, BJP's national general secretary, C T Ravi said.