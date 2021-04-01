YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    2020 Dada Saheb Phalke Award to conferred upon Rajinikanth

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 01: The 2020 Dada Saheb Phalke Award will be conferred upon superstar Rajinikanth.

    2020 Dada Saheb Phalke Award to conferred upon Rajinikanth

    Taking to Twitter, Information and Broadcasting Minister, Prakash Javadekar, "happy to announce Dada Saheb Phalke Award for 2020 to one of the greatest actors in history of Indian cinema Rajinikant ji. His contribution as actor, producer and screenwriter has been iconic."

    Javadekar also thanked the jury comprising Asha Bhonsle, Subhash Ghai, Mohan Lal , Shankar Mahadevan and Biswajeet Chatterjee.

    Rajinikanth is the 12th South Indian to get this award after legends like Dr Rajkumar, Akkineni Nageshwar Rao, K Balachander.

    Heartiest Congratulations to Thalaiva @rajinikanth on being awarded the prestigious Dada Saheb Phalke award for 2021. One of the greatest Actor of His generation, contribution of Thiru Rajinikanth to Indian cinema is exemplary. I share this happiness with His crores of Fans, BJP's national general secretary, C T Ravi said.

    More RAJINIKANTH News

    Read more about:

    rajinikanth dada saheb phalke award

    Story first published: Thursday, April 1, 2021, 10:47 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 1, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X