  • search
Trending Coronavirus Explainers
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    2019-nCoV: Delhi tourist suspected of coronavirus admitted in Goa medical college

    By
    |

    Panaji, Jan 29: A middle aged tourist from Delhi has been hospitalised in Goa as a precautionary measure for possible exposure to the novel Coronavirus during his recent visit to China, a senior official said on Tuesday.

    State Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said the person was a foreign national who had come to Goa after visiting China.

    2019-nCoV: Delhi tourist suspected of coronavirus admitted in Goa medical college
    File Photo

    The man was admitted in the isolation ward of the Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) with symptoms similar to novel coronavirus, officially called the 2019-nCoV, infection, he added.

    Coronavirus scare: Govt formally requests China to start evacuating Indians from Wuhan

    "The patient and his wife had recently travelled to a place, which is 750 km from the Chinese city of Kunshan, and had complained of a sore throat since his return. We admitted him in an isolation ward as a precautionary measure. His samples have been to Pune for further tests," he said.

    This is the first such move in the state since the nCoV illness broke out in China, the official added.

    A task force has been formed in Goa to tackle any possible case of the virus, he said.

    28-year-old banker shows coronavirus-like symptoms, admitted to PGIMER in Chandigarh

    Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat asked Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to take 'steps on priority' to tackle the situation. Chinese health officials on Tuesday said 106 people have been killed so far due to the virus.

    More SUSPECTED News

    Read more about:

    suspected coronavirus infection goa

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 29, 2020, 10:17 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 29, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X