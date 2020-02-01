  • search
    2019-nCoV: 324 Indians evacuated from virus-hit Wuhan undergo thermal screening at Delhi airport

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 01: Air India's jumbo B747 plane, evacuating 324 Indian nationals from the coronavirus-hit Wuhan in China, landed on Saturday morning, officials said. The plane reached Delhi around 7.30 am, they said. The passengers are currently undergoing thermal screening at Delhi airport.

    This is in continuation to the travel advisory issued by the Union Health Ministry regarding threat of novel coronavirus in Wuhan, Hubei province of China asking citizens to follow certain precautionary measures while visiting the country.

    Image Courtesy: ANI

    "With 324 passengers, special flight has taken off for India from Wuhan. It may reach Delhi at 7.30am," said an Air India spokesperson at 1.19 am on Saturday. There are five doctors from Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital and one paramedical staff on board, said the Air India spokesperson.

    Coronavirus: Special Air India flight to airlift stranded Indians from Wuhan lands in India

    The flight had departed from Delhi airport at 1.17 pm on Friday to evacuate Indian nationals from China, where more than 200 people - none of them Indian - have died due to novel coronavirus. On Friday evening, the Air India spokesperson had stated that another special flight may take off from Delhi airport on Saturday to evacuate Indians from Wuhan.

    The coronavirus (CoV) is a large family of viruses that causes illnesses ranging from the common cold to acute respiratory syndromes, but the virus that has killed four people in China is a novel strain not seen before.

    Common symptoms of the novel coronavirus (nCoV) strain, which has infected more than 300 people since the outbreak in Wuhan in December, include respiratory symptoms such as fever, cough, shortness of breath and breathing difficulties, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said.

    In more severe cases, infection can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure, and even death.

    The death toll from the novel coronavirus outbreak in China has risen to 259 with total confirmed cases surging to 11,791 amid stepped up efforts by a number of countries to evacuate their nationals from Hubei province, the epicentre of the virus, officials said on Saturday.

    Story first published: Saturday, February 1, 2020, 8:30 [IST]
    X