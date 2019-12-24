2019: A surgical strike in space and the year of Mission Shakti

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 24: The year 2019 saw India successfully testing an Anti-Satellite Missile. The operation was named Mission Shakti.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced that India had demonstrated anti-satellite missile capability by shooting down a live satellite, describing it as a rare achievement that puts the country in an exclusive club of space superpowers.

"In the journey of every nation, there are moments that bring utmost pride and have a historic impact on generations to come. One such moment is today," he said in an unprecedented broadcast to the nation on television, radio and social media.

"India has successfully tested the Anti-Satellite (ASAT) Missile. Congratulations to everyone on the success of #MissionShakti," the prime minister tweeted later.

He said the action was not directed against any country and the satellite was a pre-determined target orbiting at an altitude of 300 km.

Mission Shakti, which was led by the Defence Research and Development Organisation, was aimed at strengthening India's overall security, he said in his address that comes a fortnight before the start of the general election.

"#MissionShakti was a highly complex one, conducted at extremely high speed with remarkable precision. It shows the remarkable dexterity of India's outstanding scientists and the success of our space programme," Modi said.

"Shooting down a low earth orbit satellite is a rare achievement for the country," he said

India is only the fourth country to acquire such a specialised and modern capability after the US, Russia, and China. The "entire effort is indigenous. India stands tall as a space power. It will make India stronger, even more, secure and will further peace and harmony", Modi said