2,000 stuck on cruise ship in Goa after crew members test positive for COVID-19

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Panaji, Jan 03: 2,000 passengers on a cruise liner were being tested for COVID-19 on Sunday night after a crew member tested positive. The Goa government has not let the crew disembark in Goa. The ship, Cordelia Cruises Empress had come from Mumbai.

Health Minister, Vishwajit Rane said that after testing some tested positive. We have not allowed them to dock the ship. They have a tie up with a private hospital for COVID-19 testing and we have told them all to take the test before they can leave the ship, Rane also said.

At least 500 samples have been collected and testing will continue, pathologist Dr Eugene D'Souza, a consultant at Victor Hospital told Times of India. "We have allowed the ship to berth, but everyone will be tested before they disembark. All the passengers are double-vaccinated. The ship doctor had tested a crew member who had a fever for a day. The vessel was kept outside the port limits while the authorities were informed," an MPT official quoted by TOI said.