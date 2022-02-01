YouTube
    20 year woman kidnapped, sexually assaulted, paraded by neighbours

    New Delhi, Feb 01: A 20 year old woman who was kidnapped, sexually assaulted was paraded by her neighbours in Delhi. She is currently recovering from her wounds and shock away from her family and her three year old son.

    Representational Image

    Her family said that she is not in a mental state to look after her child. The lady was allegedly abducted, locked in a room near her home in Shahdara and assaulted before she was paraded on the streets. Her head was shaved, face blackened and a garland of shoes was placed around her neck.

    It was alleged that she did not return the affection of a 14 year old boy who was allegedly obsessed with her. He died by Suicide in November. The attackers were mostly from the boy's family. Eight women and four men have been arrested in connection with the case.

    The video of a 20-year-old woman being brutally beaten up exposes a very disturbing face of our society. The bitter truth is that many Indians don't consider women to be human. This shameful fact needs to be acknowledged and called out, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet.

    Have spoken to DCP Shahdara over barbaric assault on the 20 year old woman. Some arrests have been made & more will follow. I assure that these animals (men & women) will not be spared. Every kind of support will be provided to the survivor, former Indian batsman and Member of Parliament, Gautam Gambhir said in a tweet.

    Read more about:

    sexual assault sexual assaults kidnapped

    Story first published: Tuesday, February 1, 2022, 11:07 [IST]
    X