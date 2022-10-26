RPF cop saves woman, her son who slipped trying to board moving train in Bengal: Watch rescue video

2 RPF personnel dead after being hit by speeding train

India

oi-PTI

Morena, Oct 26: Two head constables of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) were killed after being hit by a speeding train in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district, an official said on Wednesday.

The incident took place around 8 pm on Tuesday at Sank railway station, seven km from Morena, when the victims were checking the Gwalior-Agra passenger train which had halted there, Morena RPF police station in-charge Harikishan Meena said.

While head constables Ashok Kumar (56) and Navraj Singh (40) were on the middle track to check the stationary passenger train, the Duronto Express train coming from Delhi suddenly passed from there and hit them, he said.

The victims could not run to safety as a goods train had halted on the other side track, he said.

Woman, her two children mowed down by train; Suicide not ruled out

The two cops died on the spot, the official said, adding that the bodies were later sent for postmortem.

An investigation is underway into the incident, he added.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, October 26, 2022, 11:30 [IST]