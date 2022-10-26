YouTube
    2 RPF personnel dead after being hit by speeding train

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Morena, Oct 26: Two head constables of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) were killed after being hit by a speeding train in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district, an official said on Wednesday.

    The incident took place around 8 pm on Tuesday at Sank railway station, seven km from Morena, when the victims were checking the Gwalior-Agra passenger train which had halted there, Morena RPF police station in-charge Harikishan Meena said.

    While head constables Ashok Kumar (56) and Navraj Singh (40) were on the middle track to check the stationary passenger train, the Duronto Express train coming from Delhi suddenly passed from there and hit them, he said.

    The victims could not run to safety as a goods train had halted on the other side track, he said.

    The two cops died on the spot, the official said, adding that the bodies were later sent for postmortem.

    An investigation is underway into the incident, he added.

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 26, 2022, 11:30 [IST]
