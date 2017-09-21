Grenade attack in Kupwara, 3 civilians killed, 17 injured

At least three civilians were killed and 17 others injured after suspected militants lobbed a grenade on a police party in Kupwara district's Tral on Thursday.

Ten civilians and seven CRPF personnel were among the injured.Injured civilains have been rushed to Srinagar hospital.

Terrorists opened fire after lobbing grenade, reports ANI.

According to Rising Kashmir reports, as soon as R&B Minister Naeem Akhter reached Tral for project inauguration when militants lobbed a grenade killing two civilians on the spot.

