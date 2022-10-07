YouTube
    2 army personnel killed in tank barrel blast

    By OneIndia Staff Writer
    New Delhi, Oct 07: Two Indian Army personnel lost their lives and one sustained an injury on Thursday after the barrel of a T-90 tank burst during a field exercise near Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh.

    The Indian Army issued a statement on Friday which read, "During the Annual Firing at Babina Field Firing Ranges on 06 Oct 2022, a tank barrel burst took place. The tank was manned by a crew of three personnel. The crew was provided immediate medical aid and evacuated to Military Hospital Babina."

    The statement also said that the commander and gunner of the tank succumbed to their injuries. The injured personnel, who was the driver, is out of danger and undergoing treatment.

    The firing incident is being investigated.

    The army also expressed its deep condolence to the bereaved families of the two personnel who died in the tank burst.

    Story first published: Friday, October 7, 2022, 16:58 [IST]
    X