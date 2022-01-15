YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Air Quality Index India 2021 Omicron Cases
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    2.5 lakh healthcare and frontline staff in Karnataka trained through online platforms to fight Covid-19

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Bengaluru, Jan 15: Karnataka has effectively leveraged technology in COVID battle and so far about 2.5 lakh healthcare and frontline staff have been trained through online platforms, Health and Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar said on Saturday. He said, this is a model for the entire country. The Minister today inaugurated the virtual training programme being conducted in association with StepOne for about 10,000 medical, dental and Ayush students to train them in home isolation care and addressed the students.

    2.5 lakh healthcare and frontline staff in Karnataka trained through online platforms to fight Covid-19

    During the first wave it was necessary to provide training to healthcare workers about the new virus. But due to lockdown and other reasons when it was not feasible to conduct physical training about 2.5 lakh healthcare and front line staff were trained through online mode with the help of Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS), the Minister's office said in a release.

    Even the Central government had appreciated Karnataka's efforts to leverage technology, it said. "StepOne has partnered with the state government in mobilising volunteers and doctors and training them in tele-triaging. This has led to effective home isolation care in Karnataka. Even Niti Ayog has appreciated the home isolation process in Karnataka and the technology deployed for it.

    Medical students, doctors of the Health Department and faculty of medical colleges have played a great role in home isolation management," Sudhakar said. Noting that there is a process to regularly monitor the health of those under home isolation, he said, "we are utilising the services of about 10,000 medical, dental and Ayush students and about 500 experts are supporting the system."

    During the second wave about 1.33 crore tele-consultations were done including 42.57 lakh doctor consultations, he further said, adding about 36,000 people were provided mental health counselling. PTI

    More CORONAVIRUS News  

    Read more about:

    coronavirus

    Story first published: Saturday, January 15, 2022, 19:15 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 15, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X