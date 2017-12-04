1993 Mumbai blasts case: SC stays death sentence of Mohammed Tahir Merchant

The Supreme Court on Monday stayed the death sentence of convict Mohammed Tahir Merchant in connection with 1993 Mumbai serial blasts case which killed 257 people and injured over 700.

The court had earlier convicted and sentenced all the seven accused under various laws including Indian Penal Code, TADA, Explosives Act, Explosive Substances Act, Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act and others.

Merchant was convicted for conspiring, facilitating and knowingly commissioning acts of terror.

All the seven accused were facing multiple charges which included criminal conspiracy, waging war against the Government of India and murder. However, they were acquitted of the serious charge of "waging war against the nation".

On March 12, 1993, Mumbai was shattered by a series of 13 blasts in quick succession at various locations in the city and suburbs, creating the worst unprecedented mayhem in the country, killing 257 and injuring 700 others.

