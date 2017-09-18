19.26 lakh cops in India: 56,944 protect 20,828 VIPs

The data compiled by the Bureau of Police Research and Development shows that out of the 19.26 lakh police officers in the country, 56,944 are deployed for the security of 20,828 VIPs.

Although the Centre had recently taken steps to end VIP culture, states make their own rules as a result of which such a huge number of cops are deployed to guard the VIPs. States cite security threat as the reason to provide security to VIPs.

In many cases, it has been noticed that status symbol plays a bigger role than security threat.

The data shows that Bihar has the highest number of VIPs being accorded protection. There are 3,200 VIPs who are being guarded by 6,248 police personnel. In West Bengal, 4,233 cops provide protection to 2,207 VIPs.

In Jammu and Kashmir, there are 2,075 VIPs being protected by 4,499 policemen. There are 1,901 VIPs being guarded by 4,681 cops in Uttar Pradesh while in Punjab 5,315 cops protect 1,852 VIPs.

The southern states are better. In Kerala there are 57 being protected by 214 cops. In Maharashtra 74 VIPs are being protected by 961 cops. In Delhi, there are 489 protected persons being guarded by 7,420 cops.

OneIndia News