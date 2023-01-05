YouTube
    17-year old Hindu girl, kidnapped by married Muslim man, recovered

    Google Oneindia News

    Bongaigaon, Jan 05: A 17-year-old girl, who was allegedly kidnapped by a married Muslim man, has been reportedly recovered by the authorities on Wednesday.

    The minor was missing since December 31 and the victim's family had filed a complaint in this regard at Duliajan police station on January 1.

    17-year old Hindu girl, kidnapped by married Muslim, recovered

    A person named Manoj Bajaj had escalated the issue on Twitter by seeking the intervention of Assam Chief Minister Biswa Sarma. He wrote, "Very very urgent intervention is required by all concerned as one Marwari hindu minor girl has been kidnapped by a married Muslim men under Duliajan PS. @dibrugarhpolice @assampolice @gpsinghips @terosh3 @Rameswar_Teli @CMOfficeAssam @himantabiswa @SouleFacts @KapilMishra_IND. [sic]"

    He had also shared the complaint copy on Twitter.

    GP Singh, Special Director General of Police, Assam on Wednesday said that the girl kidnapped from Duliajan, Dibrugarh has been recovered at Bongaigaon and would be reunited with her family, ANI reported.

    The person who had posted about the kidnap incident on Twitter thanked the cops for bringing back the girl. "Thanks to we all and the extensive efforts of @assampolice, the girl has been recovered. 🙏🙏. [sic]"

    He then appealed the Hindus to take a lesson from the incident. "It's high time for every hindu family to take a lesson from this incident, specially the parents of young/teenager girls. So, let's discuss the lessons to be taken from this. Requesting everyone to put their views here to take lesson from this. Let's not Stop here only.🙏, [sic]" he wrote.

