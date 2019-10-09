  • search
    162 people arrested for disorderly conduct during Durga puja

    By PTI
    |

    Kolkata, Oct 09: At least 162 people have been arrested from different areas in the city for disorderly conduct during the Durga Puja festivities, a senior Kolkata Police officer said on Wednesday.

    Representational image
    Representational image

    Different sections of Kolkata Police's Detective Department conducted raids at several locations during the Durga Puja celebrations, he said adding the Anti-Rowdy Squad (ARS) arrested 144 people for disorderly conduct.

    The Anti-Burglary Squad (ABS) arrested 2 persons for specific cases and 4 mobile phones were recovered, he said.

    "During the last 4 days of Bandhu Kolkata initiative, 15 children were handed over to the Kolkata Police's Missing Person Squad," the IPS officer said. Thirteen of the children were handed over to their guardian and 2 others were sent to a shelter home for their safe custody, he said.

    Around seven persons were admitted at several hospitals and nursing homes when they fell sick during pandal hopping till Tuesday, the police said.

    Vijaya Dashami: With 'Sindoor khela' people bid farewell to Maa Durga

    The Watch Section (WS) of the Kolkata Police also took 16 persons including 2 women into preventive detention from different Metro stations and Puja Complex in the cities and 12 stolen mobile phones has been recovered, the officer added.

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 9, 2019, 16:10 [IST]
