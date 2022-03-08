China, India should 'follow through' on border agreements, Beijing in response to EAM's remarks

15th round of India-China Corps Commander talks likely on Mar 11

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Mar 08: India and China are likely to hold the 15th round of corps commander-level talks at the Indian side of Chushul Moldo Meeting Point on 11 March 2022.

The Indian side is expected to insist on disengagement as soon as possible in all the remaining friction points including resolution of issues in Depsang Bulge and Demchok.

Both sides failed to make any headway in the talks with the Indian Army saying after the dialogue that the "constructive suggestions" made by it were neither agreeable to the Chinese side nor it could provide any "forward-looking" proposals.

The fresh talks are taking place days after India hit out at China for building a bridge across Pangong lake in eastern Ladakh and said it is in an area that has been under illegal occupation of that country for around 60 years.

The eastern Ladakh border standoff between the Indian and Chinese militaries erupted on May 5, 2020, following a violent clash in the Pangong lake areas.

Both sides gradually enhanced their deployment by rushing in tens of thousands of soldiers as well as heavy weaponry.

As a result of a series of military and diplomatic talks, the two sides completed the disengagement process last year in the north and south banks of the Pangong lake and in the Gogra area.

Each side currently has around 50,000 to 60,000 troops along the LAC in the sensitive sector.

Story first published: Tuesday, March 8, 2022, 15:28 [IST]