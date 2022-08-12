India
    151 police personnel get Union Home Minister's Medal for Excellence in Investigation

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Aug 12: The 'Union Home Minister's Medal for Excellence in Investigation' for the year 2018 have been awarded to 151 police personnel, including 28 women officers, from across the country.

    The 'Union Home Minister's Medal for Excellence in Investigation' was constituted in 2018 with the objective to promote high professional standards of investigation of crime and to recognise such excellence in probe.

    The CBI's top 15 personnel have been selected for the award, followed by 11 from Maharashtra Police, 10 each from Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, and eight each from Kerala, Rajasthan and West Bengal Police.

    Seven personnel from Bihar Police, six each from Gujarat, Karnataka and Delhi, and five each from Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Narcotics Control Bureau were selected for the award.

    Four personnel each from Assam, Haryana and Odisha were also chosen.

    The 'Union Home Minister's Medal for Excellence in Investigation' is announced on August 12 every year.

    Story first published: Friday, August 12, 2022, 13:42 [IST]
