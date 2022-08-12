Tablighi Jamaat leader Maulana Saad will join probe after quarantine period is over

As similarities emerge in Lal, Kolhe murders, IB digs deeper into patterns by Islamists

151 police personnel get Union Home Minister's Medal for Excellence in Investigation

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Aug 12: The 'Union Home Minister's Medal for Excellence in Investigation' for the year 2018 have been awarded to 151 police personnel, including 28 women officers, from across the country.

The 'Union Home Minister's Medal for Excellence in Investigation' was constituted in 2018 with the objective to promote high professional standards of investigation of crime and to recognise such excellence in probe.

The CBI's top 15 personnel have been selected for the award, followed by 11 from Maharashtra Police, 10 each from Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, and eight each from Kerala, Rajasthan and West Bengal Police.

Seven personnel from Bihar Police, six each from Gujarat, Karnataka and Delhi, and five each from Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Narcotics Control Bureau were selected for the award.

Gallantry Award winners of Indian Navy felicitated by Governor of Maharashtra

Four personnel each from Assam, Haryana and Odisha were also chosen.

The 'Union Home Minister's Medal for Excellence in Investigation' is announced on August 12 every year.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, August 12, 2022, 13:42 [IST]