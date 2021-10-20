Faceless terror in J&K: The message is to drive people from other states out

15 terrorists involved in killing of non-locals gunned down in J&K so far

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 20: The Jammu and Kashmir has killed 15 terrorists since the killing of civilians in the Valley. The police said that the 15 terrorists were killed in 9 encounters.

The police said that following the killing of civilians, 3 out of the 5 terrorists of Srinagar city were killed in less than 24 hours.

In an encounter that took place in Shopian today, the security forces gunned down one terrorist named Adil Ah Wani. He has been active in the Valley since June 20202. He was involved in the killing of a poor labourer, the police said while adding that in the past two weeks 15 terrorists involved in these civilian killings have been gunned down.

Last week a Lashkar-e-Tayiba commander and a top terrorist in Jammu and Kashmir, Umar Mushtaq Khanday involved in the killing of two police man was gunned down.

Another terrorist Suhail also was killed by the police. The two terrorists were killed in Drangbal, Pampore. The Jammu and Kashmir police said that the force is committed to hunt down these terrorists who try to create fear among the masses and spread mischief and tumult in the Valley. Such elements and their names should be excised from society the police also said.

The police had said that Khanday a top Lashkar-e-Tayiba commander has been trapped during an operation in Pulwama. He was named among the top ten terrorists by the police along with Salim Parray, Yousuf Kantroo, Abbas Sheikh, Reyaz Shetergund, Farooq Nali, Zubair Wani and Ashraf Molvi, Saqib Manzoor and Wakeel Shah.

Wednesday, October 20, 2021, 13:22 [IST]