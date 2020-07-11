15-ft-long king cobra caught in Tamil Nadu, released in forest

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, July 11: A rare 15-feet-long king cobra rescued recently in a village near Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu. The snake was spotted in Narasipuram village in Thondamuthur, a suburb of Coimbatore city. It was later released into Siruvani forest area.

Narasipuram village is located in the foothills of Velliangiri mountain in the Western Ghats mountain chain.

King cobra is the world's longest venomous snake. It is considered a dangerous snake and has a fearsome reputation in its range, although it typically avoids confrontation with humans.

Tamil Nadu: A 15-feet-long King Cobra was rescued from Narasipuram village in Thondamuthur, Coimbatore by Forest Department today. It was later released into Siruvani forest area. pic.twitter.com/dmyT2lUIRq — ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2020

Cobra is threatened by habitat destruction and has been listed as 'Vulnerable' on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List since 2010.

Also, a Russell's viper, one of the most venomous snakes, was spotted in a house in a village near Coimbatore recently.

There are many instances where wildlives are spotted closer to humans amid the worldwide lockdowns.

Days ago, IPS officer H G S Dhaliwal shares an image of a monitor dragon lurking around a house in Delhi on Friday on Twitter. The image has evoked tons of reactions among people. Some were amazed while some were left uncomfortable, some got scared.