    15 dead after apartment complex wall collapses in Pune, many cars stuck

    Pune, June 29: At least fifteen people, including children and a woman have died after the compound wall of a residential building collapsed in Pune's Kondhwa today morning following heavy rains.

    Rescue personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are at the site of the accident.

    15 dead after wall collapses in Pune
    Image courtesy – ANI/Twitter

    Two to three people are still believed to be trapped and rescue operations are underway.

    Pune has been seeing heavy rain since Thursday. As of last night, Pune received 73.1 millimetres of rain in 24 hours, the second highest rainfall in June since 2010.

    "The average rainfall for Pune for the month of June is 137mm. Till 8:30am on Friday, the city had received 134.3 mm rainfall. Between 8:30 am to 5:30pm, rainfall recorded was 25.3mm. The average rainfall for June has been surpassed," said Anupam Kashyapi, head, weather department, IMD.

    Eight people were killed and five injured in rain-related incidents in Maharashtra on Friday where several parts were lashed by heavy rains.

